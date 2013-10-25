HAROLD DEAN POLK

Harold Dean Polk, 84, formerly of Blanchard, died Thursday, October 17, 2013 at the Claremore Veterans Center. The son of Bun and Verzella (Clark) Thompson, he was born February 6, 1929 in Lula, Oklahoma.

Harold served in the U.S. Navy and married Leona Marie “Roni” Sanders on December 24, 1955 in Oklahoma City. He owned and operated the Redbud Grocery Store in Blanchard for many years until his retirement. Harold was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and was past president of the Blanchard Lions Club and American Legion Post. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and hunting. Harold spent countless hours working in his yard and he always had it perfectly groomed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roni Polk; one brother, Ray; and two sisters, Wanda June and Anna Jean.

Harold is survived by his two daughters, Jan Murray and husband, Robert, of Alva and Paula Davis of Moore; six grandchildren, Jason Polk and wife, Ashley, of Ponca City, Kellie Evans and husband, James, of Blanchard, Thomas Crane and Jamie Watson of Norman, Robert Murray and wife, Linde, of Avard, Rebekah Robertson and husband, Jeremy, of El Paso, Texas, and Ashley Murray of Alva; twelve great grandchildren; one sister, Nova of San Antonio, Texas; and many other loved ones and friends.

Funeral service was held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 22, 2013 at the Eisenhour Funeral Home Chapel in Blanchard. Burial followed in the Blanchard Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home in Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.eisenhourfh.com.

Heather Marie Hickman, 18, of Dibble, died, Saturday, October 19, 2013. She was born September 26, 1995 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Heather was a senior at Dibble High School and was very involved in many school activities including the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), National Honor Society, Student Council, and Presidential Cabinet. Heather served as Dibble FCCLA President her junior year and was currently serving Oklahoma FCCLA as State Vice President of STAR Events. She was heavily involved in FCCLA’s National Program-Families Acting for Community Traffic Safety bringing the Don’t Drive Distracted campaign to area schools. Honoring America’s veterans and serving as Relay for Life team captain was a priority to Heather. Heather was also involved in Color Me Rad and was a Dibble Football super fan. She was currently working as a manager for Spencer’s Grocery Store in Blanchard. Heather attended the Cowboy Church in Chickasha and also Midway Baptist Church in Dibble.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Scott Adams; great-grandparents, L.D. and Ann Hickman, Marvin and Frankie Thompson, and Frank “Wewe” Harris.

Heather is survived by her parents, Brandy Smock and husband, Bill, of Dibble and Darrell Hickman and wife, Amber, of Chickasha; her boyfriend, Christian Zauner of Norman; brothers, Heath Hickman of Chickasha, Clay Smock of Dibble, and Carson Tracey of Dibble; sisters, Gentri Hickman of Chickasha and Emmy Smock of Alex; grandparents, Tina Douglas of Dibble, Lynn Douglas of Dibble, Darrell and Diane Hickman of Chickasha, Bobby and Debbie Rollins of Norman, Jerry Smock of Marlow and Sherry Smock of Alex; great grandparents, Barbara Harris of Dibble and Darrell and Linda Lee Fleming of Norman; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many other loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 25, 2013 at the Dibble Middle School Gymnasium with burial following in the Dibble Cemetery. Donations to help with expenses can be made to the Heather Hickman Memorial Fund c/o First National Bank in Blanchard. Arrangements are under the direction of Eisenhour Funeral Home of Blanchard. Online obituary and guestbook are available at www.eisenhourfh.com.

November 16, 1958 – Oct 20, 2013 Pamela Jo Swanson-Manley, age 54, of Blanchard, Oklahoma, was taken home to be with The Lord on October 20, 2013. Pamela was born in Bozeman Montana. Pamela was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents Keith Swanson and Elmira Jo Parke; son, Adrian Manley. Pamela was a free spirit that took life on as an adventure. Pamela was also an active advocate of suicide prevention. Pamela is survived by her children, son Justin Peters, of Missoula, MT, daughter, Cami Landrith and husband Ronnie of Blanchard OK, son, Jordan Manley of San Antonio, TX ; grandchildren, Nicollette Ludwick of Wallace ID, Kade, Kinsley, and Kolt Landrith of Blanchard, OK; brothers and their families: Dennis Swanson, wife Donna of Cocolalla, ID and niece Crystal Swanson of Red River, NM, and Arnold Swanson, wife Debbie and nieces, Saryn and Meghan Moll of Albuquerque NM; as well as many friends and relatives. There will be a private memorial service on Wednesday, October 23. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to the Breast Cancer Awareness fund.